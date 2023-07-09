From June 25-July 01, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 358 emergency calls for service, including:
• 6 Fire Responses including a shed fire and an outdoor grill fire.
• 15 Mutual Aid Responses including assisting a neighboring agency with a structure fire
• 20 Special Duty and Public Assistance Responses including the rescue of a dog who got moved down river by the current
• 10 Motor Vehicle Crashes including two involving buildings and one involving a pedestrian
• 307 Medical Responses including 16 for abdominal pain, 7 for upper extremity pain, 10 for lower extremity pain, 1 for a death, 8 for alcohol overuse, 9 for altered levels of consciousness, 10 for anxiety, 1 for neck pain, 10 for back pain, 6 for psychological distress, 5 for chest pain, 5 for strokes, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 17 for difficulty breathing, 1 for an allergic reaction, 5 for dizziness, 2 for drug overdoses, 4 for headaches or head pain, 10 for heart problems, 6 for blood pressure issues, 6 for pain, 5 for seizures, 4 for fainting, 4 for dehydration, 2 for heat exhaustion, 19 for injuries, 14 for weakness, and other illnesses and injuries.
Did you know that July is the peak month for grill fires? Approximately 29% of home grill fires involved grills that had not been cleaned. Tips for grill safety include:
Keep your grill clean and at least 10 feet from the structure, including any overhangs, or any other combustibles
Do not use the grill unattended
Inspect propane tanks and connections regularly, check the hose for leaks using soapy water; if it bubbles do not use it.
