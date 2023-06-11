During the week of May 28-June 3, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 308 emergency calls for service, including:
• 19 Fire Responses including a dumpster fire, vehicle fire, dryer fire, and an apartment fire. Did you know extension cords can overheat and cause fires when used incorrectly? Some safety tips include:
Do not run extension cords through walls or under items. If cords are covered, heat cannot escape.
Do not chain multiple extension cords together.
Never used damaged extension cords.
Never insert a three-prong plug into a two slot outlet and do not remove the ground pin from the plug.
Do not overload extension cords, make sure they are rated for what you connect them to.
• 10 Mutual Aid Responses to assist neighboring agencies
• 14 Special Duty and Public Assistance Responses including assisting with a fire sprinkler activation
• 21 Motor Vehicle Crashes including a vehicle that collided with a building
• 244 Medical Responses including: 18 for abdominal pain, 6 for upper extremity pain, 11 for lower extremity pain, 2 for death, 9 for alcohol overuse, 9 for altered levels of consciousness, 8 for anxiety, 1 for neck pain, 1 for back pain, 10 for psychological distress, 11 for chest pain, 1 for a burn, 4 for strokes, 6 for diabetic emergencies, 15 for difficulty breathing, 7 for dizziness, 2 for drug overdoses, 9 for headaches or head pain, 2 for heart problems, 13 for blood pressure issues, 3 for pain, 1 for an allergic reaction, 11 for seizures, 3 for dehydration, 7 for injuries, 1 for a lung collapse, 1 for vomiting blood, 1 for choking, 11 for weakness, and other illnesses and injuries.