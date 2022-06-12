During the week of May 29-June 4, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 339 emergency calls for service,including:
13 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a house fire, 1 for a gas stove that would not shut off, 1 for smoke from an apartment a/c unit, and various alarms
1 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 for assisting Rural Metro with a medical emergency in Yuma County
16 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a pedestrian, 2 involving rollovers, 1 involving a UTV, 1 involving an ATV, 2 involving motorcycles, and 1 involving 3 vehicles
292 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 33 for difficulty breathing, 34 for chest pain, 28 for fall related injuries, 12 for unconscious people,15 seizure cases, 5 possible stroke cases, 3 for an intoxicated person, 4 a person under the influence of drugs, 3 for drug overdoses (1 with bystander CPR being provided), 18 for people with psychiatric problems (10 threatening or attempting suicide), 1 for dehydration/heat illness, 5 for medical alarms, 2 for allergic reactions, 11 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for diabetic emergencies, 3 for dog bites, 1 for a reaction to an unknown insect bite, 8 for man down calls, 2 for bad headaches, 7 for assaults, 3 for back pain, 15 for abdominal pain, 2 pregnancy related, 2 for a deceased person, 1 for alcohol withdrawals, 14 for welfare checks, 1 for a person who ingested mold, 1 for a water incident where a 4 year old went into water without a flotation device, 1 for a 6 year old accidentally hit by a golf club, 1 for a roller derby skater with a broken ankle, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 1 of the week’s total EMS responses was to the USBP holding facility)
17 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a snake removal, 1 to assist YPD with a biohazard clean-up, 1 to assist a person who had thrown their keys on a ramada roof, 1 for the smell of natural gas, 1 for the smell of gasoline, 1 for a battery on fire, 1 for power lines down, and various alarms