During the week of May 30 through June 5, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 349 emergency calls for service, including:
• 10 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for smoke from an A/C unit in a school, 1 for smoke from an A/C unit in an apartment, 1 for an oven fire caused when the oven was accidently turned on and combustible items were stored inside, and various alarms
• 3 Mutual Aid
Including: Called to assist Rural Metro with 2 medical emergencies in Yuma County, 1 call to assist Imperial County with a trailer fire
• 20 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving motorcycles, 1 involving 3 or more vehicles, 1 head-on crash, and 2 involving rollovers
• 282 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 24 for difficulty breathing, 18 for chest pain, 34 for falls, 19 for unconscious people (1 where bystanders were providing CPR), 3 seizure cases, 6 possible stroke cases, 2 for an intoxicated person, 6 for a drug overdose (1 receiving CPR from a bystander), 20 for people with psychiatric problems (14 threatening or attempting suicide), 5 for dehydration, 2 for medical alarms, 3 for allergic reactions, 11 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 2 for broken bones, 6 for diabetic emergencies, 2 for dog bites, 15 for man down calls, 1 for a gunshot wound, 4 for an assault, 5 for back pain, 12 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 3 for a deceased person, 3 for lacerations, and other illnesses and injuries
• 34 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a snake removal, 1 for smoke from an electrical panel, 2 for illegal trash burning, 1 for a vehicle leaking fuel, 2 for vehicle fires, 1 for smoke coming from a storm drain, 1 for strong smell of propane, 2 for dumpster fires, 1 for a blown power transformer, 1 for a person stuck in an elevator, and various alarms.