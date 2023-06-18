During the week of June 4-10, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 312 emergency calls for service, including:
• 8 Fire Responses including a grill fire, intentionally set fire, vehicle fire, two brush fires, and a call for a malfunction of an oven that was in “self-cleaning” mode. If you use “self-cleaning” mode follow these safety tips:
- Remove large particles and spills beforehand
- Never leave the oven unattended during the cleaning
- Keep the door closed, if there is a fire inside do not open the door and turn off the appliance
• 5 Mutual Aid Responses to assist neighboring agencies
• 30 Special Duty and Public Assistance Responses including a gas leak
• 16 Motor Vehicle Crashes including a rollover, a semi that rolled onto its side, 2 involving vehicles and stationary objects, and 2 vehicle and pedestrian collisions
• 253 Medical Responses including 2 for abdominal pain, 7 for upper extremity pain, 14 for lower extremity pain, 2 for death, 7 for alcohol overuse, 3 for altered levels of consciousness, 4 for anxiety, 2 for neck pain, 5 for back pain, 14 for psychological distress, 3 for chest pain, 1 for a stroke, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 7 for difficulty breathing, 2 for dizziness, 3 for drug overdoses, 9 for headaches or head pain, 12 for heart problems, 8 for blood pressure issues, 5 for pain, 1 for an allergic reaction, 5 for seizures, 2 for fainting, 2 for dehydration, 15 for injuries, 9 for weakness, and other illnesses and injuries.