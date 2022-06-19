During the week of June 5-11, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 333 emergency calls for service, including:
10 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a hay bale fire, 1 for smoke from an a/c unit, 1 for a propane grill fire, 2 for strong natural gas or propane smells, 1 for heavy smoke in a house from food burning on stove, and various alarms
1 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 for assisting Rural Metro with a medical emergency in Yuma County
17 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a bicyclist, 1 involving a rollover, 1 involving a fire hydrant, 2 involving walls or fences, involving a head-on crash, 2 involving poles, and 2 involving 3 vehicles
279 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 21 for difficulty breathing, 22 for chest pain, 26 for fall related injuries, 9 for unconscious people,5 seizure cases, 5 possible stroke cases, 6 for an intoxicated person, 1 a person under the influence of drugs, 1 for drug overdose (with bystander CPR being provided), 16 for people with psychiatric problems (9 threatening or attempting suicide), 8 for dehydration/heat illness, 7 for medical alarms, 1 for a child locked in a vehicle, 1 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 19 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for a fever, 1 for broken bones, 6 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for an unknown insect bite, 12 for man down calls, 1 for bad headaches, 1 for an assault, 4 for back pain, 15 for abdominal pain, 6 for a deceased person, 16 for welfare checks, 1 for a person injured when they were thrown out of a vehicle, 1 for an adult drowning in an RV park pool, 1 for a 2 year old who drowned in a backyard pool, 1 for a broken ankle from falling off a skateboard, 1 for a person who dislocated their knee kicking at a dog, 1 for a seizure brought on by exposure to cocaine, 1 for a child with their foot stuck under an automatic door at a business, 1 for a person injured by stepping on a nail, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 4 of the week’s total EMS responses was to the USBP holding facility)
27 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 to remove a snake from a kitchen, 1 to assist YPD with a biohazard clean-up, 1 for a hay stack fire, 2 for small brush fires, 1 for a vehicle fire, 2 for downed power lines, and various alarms