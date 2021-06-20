During the week of June 6-12, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 318 emergency calls for service, including:
• 14 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a gas line broken by a backhoe, 1 for a tree fire, 1 for 3 homes under construction on fire, and various alarms
• 5 Mutual Aid
Including: Called to assist Rural Metro with 4 medical emergencies in Yuma County, 1 call to assist backfilling a Somerton station while their crew was fighting a fire
• 20 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving motorcycles, 1 involving 3 or more vehicles, 3 head-on crashes, 1 involving a pedestrian, 2 involving buildings, and 2 involving rollovers
• 261 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 24 for difficulty breathing, 13 for chest pain, 37 for falls, 14 for unconscious people (1 where bystanders were providing CPR), 8 seizure cases, 5 possible stroke cases, 5 for an intoxicated person, 3 for persons under the influence of drugs, 7 for a drug overdose (2 receiving CPR from a bystander), 15 for people with psychiatric problems (10 threatening or attempting suicide), 6 for dehydration or other heat illness, 3 for medical alarms, 5 for allergic reactions, 12 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 2 for diabetic emergencies, 11 for man down calls, 4 for an assault, 9 for back pain, 12 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 3 for a deceased person, 4 for lacerations, 1 near drowning incident of an older adult in a Jacuzzi, 2 for persons injured when they punched glass windows, 1 for a bug (unknown variety) in an ear, 1 for a near drowning incident where a mother and 2 year old child walking in river and stepped into deep water and went under, and other illnesses and injuries
• 18 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 3 for brush fires, 1 assisting YPD with a tactical callout, 1 to assist Animal Control with cutting a fence to free a stuck animal, 1 for a wheelchair stuck in the dirt, 1 for a vehicle fire, 1 for a strong chemical smell, 1 for a power line down, 1 for a dumpster fire, 1 for a fuel spill, and various alarms