During the week of June 11-17, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 297 emergency calls for service, including:
• 12 Fire Responses including a fire involving a shed as well as a house fire
• 8 Mutual Aid Responses to assist neighboring agencies
• 25 Special Duty and Public Assistance Responses as well as a hazardous materials response
• 12 Motor Vehicle Crashes including a collision involving 4 vehicles and a collision with a vehicle and a pedestrian
• 240 Medical Responses including: 13 for abdominal pain, 10 for upper extremity pain, 18 for lower extremity pain, 1 for a death, 2 for alcohol overuse, 5 for altered levels of consciousness, 12 for anxiety, 1 for neck pain, 2 for back pain, 12 for psychological distress, 12 for chest pain, 3 for strokes, 5 for diabetic emergencies, 7 for difficulty breathing, 3 for dizziness, 1 for a drug overdose, 8 for headaches or head pain, 9 for heart problems, 9 for blood pressure issues, 6 for pain, 2 for an allergic reaction, 7 for seizures, 2 for fainting, 1 for dehydration, 1 for hyperthermia, 4 for injuries, 11 for weakness, and other illnesses and injuries.
With Fourth of July approaching we’ve decided to point out some national Fireworks Facts for 2021:
• 12,264 Fires causing $59 million in direct property damage
• 11,500 Injuries resulting in hospital emergency room visits
• 274 Additional Injuries estimated each year if the same trends continue
Fireworks that explode or leave the ground are illegal in the state of Arizona, except for permitted commercial displays. As a reminder, playing with fireworks is playing with fire. YFD encourages residents to enjoy the City of Yuma’s Independence Day Celebration, 6 – 10 p.m. July 4 at Ray Kroc Sports Complex and Desert Sun Stadium. This event is free to the public and includes an even-larger fireworks show than in previous years.
Sunny. Hot. High around 105F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny skies. Hot. High 107F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
