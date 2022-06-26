During the week of June 26, 2022, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 352 calls for service including:
11 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for the smell of natural gas in the Post Office, 1 for illegal trash burning, 1 for smoke in a residence, 1 for a kitchen fire, and various alarms
1 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 for assisting Rural Metro with a construction site fire in Yuma County
15 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a motorcycle, 1 involving a pedestrian, 1 involving a wall, and 2 involving 3 or more vehicles
300 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 22 for difficulty breathing, 20 for chest pain, 45 for fall related injuries, 18 for unconscious people (2 where bystander CPR was being given), 8 seizure cases, 4 possible stroke cases, 4 for an intoxicated person, 1 a person under the influence of drugs, 9 for people with psychiatric problems (5 threatening or attempting suicide), 5 for dehydration/heat illness, 6 for medical alarms, 3 for allergic reactions, 14 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for fevers, 1 for broken bones, 6 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for an allergic reaction to a bee sting, 12 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 2 for bad headaches, 4 for assaults, 9 for back pain, 16 for abdominal pain, 2 pregnancy related, 3 for a deceased person, 12 for lacerations, 13 for welfare checks, 1 for a person having difficulty breathing after eating cannabis cookies, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 3 of the week’s total EMS responses were to the USBP holding facility)
25 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 4 for vehicle fires (including a semi, an RV and a motorcycle), 1 for a small brush fire, 6 for appearance requests at schools, 1 for a stuck elevator, 1 for a dumpster fire, 1 for a dog swept down the river who was located and rescued by a USBP boat, and various alarms