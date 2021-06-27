During the week of June 13-19, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 334 emergency calls for service, including:
• 12 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for smoke from an office A/C unit, 2 for smell of gas in a residence, 1 for a stove fire, 1 for a construction site arson fire downtown, 1 for a commercial dumpster fire, 1 for a vehicle fire in a driveway, and various alarms
• 3 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 to assist Rural Metro with a vehicle in a canal in the County, 1 to assist Imperial County with a fire in the Winterhaven area, and 1 call to assist backfilling a Somerton station while their crew was fighting a fire
• 16 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 head-on crash, 1 involving a wall, and 1 with a car pinned under a semi-truck
• 284 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 30 for difficulty breathing, 13 for chest pain, 35 for falls, 15 for unconscious people, 6 seizure cases, 3 possible stroke cases, 4 for an intoxicated person, 4 for persons under the influence of drugs, 2 for a drug overdose, 14 for people with psychiatric problems (8 threatening or attempting suicide), 22 for possible dehydration or other heat illness, 4 for medical alarms, 1 for children in a vehicle, 2 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 10 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 3 for fever, 7 for diabetic emergencies, 2 for dog bites, 1 for bee stings, 16 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 4 for an assault, 6 for back pain, 7 for abdominal pain, 5 for a deceased person, 1 for drug and alcohol withdrawals, 3 for lacerations, 1 for a person badly cut by a grinder that broke, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding from a popped pimple, and other illnesses and injuries
• 19 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a special event at a school, 1 for a 2 yr old who locked a bedroom door, 2 assisting disabled vehicles, 1 for a strong chemical smell, 1 for a dumpster fire, 1 for a damaged electrical box, 1 for a snake removal, 1 for a response to the river for tubers possibly in trouble (but they weren’t), and various alarms