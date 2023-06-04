During the week of May 21-27,he Yuma Fire Department responded to 328 emergency calls for service, including:
• 14 Fire Responses including a fire in a kitchen and a back patio fire
• 4 Mutual Aid Responses to assist neighboring agencies
• 21 Special Duty and Public Assistance Responses including 3 for snake removals
• 25 Motor Vehicle Crashes including 2 involving pedestrians, 2 involving motorcycles, 1 rollover, and 1 head on collision
• 264 Medical Responses including 18 for abdominal pain, 12 for upper extremity pain, 10 for lower extremity pain, 2 for death, 5 for alcohol overuse, 9 for altered levels of consciousness, 5 for anxiety, 2 for back pain, 11 for psychological distress, 12 for chest pain, 4 for strokes, 3 for diabetic emergencies, 17 for difficulty breathing, 7 for dizziness, 4 for drug overdoses, 16 for headaches or head pain, 7 for heart problems, 7 for blood pressure issues, 16 for pain, 1 for an allergic reaction, 6 for seizures, 2 for fainting, 1 for dehydration, 1 for vomiting blood, 17 for weakness, and other illnesses and injuries.
Last week YFD responded to two calls for children locked in vehicles.
For your children and pets’ safety, always practice the following safety tips:
Never leave children or pets inside a closed vehicle, it can be deadly. Keep a reminder on your keys or in the front seat if needed.
Interior temperatures in a car can reach well above 100 degrees in a very short period of time.
Always keep your car doors locked, even when the vehicle is in a garage or carport as children may play in the vehicle and can become trapped (especially in the trunk).
Check the temperature of child safety seats and seat beats before sitting children down or buckling them up. The metal (and even plastic) can become hot enough to cause burns.
Call 911 immediately if you find a small child or infant left alone in a parked car, or your child becomes locked in your car. The child’s life may depend on it.
