by the yuma fire department
During the week of May 22-28, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 377 emergency calls for service, including:
16 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a vent fan fire in a school restroom, 1 for a fire in cardboard boxes behind a store, 1 for a vehicle fire in a carport, 2 for illegal backyard trash fires, 1 for a smell of gas at a meter, and various alarms
3 Mutual Aid
Including: 3 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County
25 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 3 involving pedestrians, 1 involving a rollover, 1 involving a power pole, 2 involving motorcycles, and 4 involving 3 or more vehicles
301 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 17 for difficulty breathing, 34 for chest pain, 45 for fall related injuries, 17 for unconscious people, 7 seizure cases, 5 possible stroke cases, 2 for an intoxicated person, 4 a person under the influence of drugs, 1 for a drug overdose (with bystander CPR being provided), 18 for people with psychiatric problems (12 threatening or attempting suicide), 7 for dehydration/heat illness, 10 for medical alarms, 2 for choking, 7 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for broken bones, 9 for diabetic emergencies, 17 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 5 for bad headaches, 1 for a gunshot wound, 1 for an assault, 5 for back pain, 12 for abdominal pain, 2 pregnancy related, 1 for deceased person, 2 for lacerations, 15 for welfare checks, 1 for a 1 year old who ingested marijuana, 1 for a 1 year old who ingested nail polish, 1 for a person who fell in a canal and couldn’t get out, 1 for a person whose finger was injured when it was caught between 2 motorcycles, 1 for multiple patients at an assisted living center whose oxygen machines stopped working due to a power outage, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 6 of the week’s total EMS responses were to the USBP holding facility)
32 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 5 for snake removals, 8 for scheduled appearances for fire engines at schools, 1 for a dumpster fire, 1 for a small fire on a sidewalk in front of a restaurant set by a homeless person, 2 for small brush fires, 1 for power lines down, 1 for a light pole down, 1 for a power pole fire, 1 for a river response to tubers lost on the river (all safe), and various alarms