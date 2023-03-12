During the week of Feb. 26-March 4, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 374 emergency calls for service, including:

• 12 Fire responses, including a warming fire in a fire pit that got out of control when left unattended. Keep warming fires away from other combustibles as well as dead grass. Remember to stay present for all warming fires and keep a garden hose ready.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you