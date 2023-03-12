During the week of Feb. 26-March 4, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 374 emergency calls for service, including:
• 12 Fire responses, including a warming fire in a fire pit that got out of control when left unattended. Keep warming fires away from other combustibles as well as dead grass. Remember to stay present for all warming fires and keep a garden hose ready.
• 8 Mutual Aid responses to assist neighboring agencies including assisting Imperial County Fire Department with an RV fire.
• 15 Special Duty and Public Assistance responses including a child who was accidentally locked in a vehicle. Temperatures are warming up; check the back seat for children or pets.
• 34 Motor Vehicle Crashes with one involving a train
• 305 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor) including someone who fell off a ladder. Remember to maintain 3 points of contact, keep your hands inside the ladder, and have a spotter whenever possible.
