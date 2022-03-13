During the week of Feb. 27-Mar. 5, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 365 emergency calls for service, including:
13 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a fire on the outside of an Arizona room started by a BBQ grill, 1 for a broken fire sprinkler head in a hotel, 2 for burning electrical smells in buildings, 3 for natural gas smells in buildings, 1 for a stove fire, 1 for a smoking water heater, 1 for a backyard grass fire, and various alarms
6 Mutual Aid
Including: 4 to assist Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County, 1 to assist Rural Metro with a vehicle fire in the County, and 1 to assist Somerton with backfill of a station
29 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 4 involving reported head-on crashes, 2 involving a pedestrian, 1 involving a bicyclist, 1 involving a wall, and 1 involving a rollover
294 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 40 for difficulty breathing, 19 for chest pain, 50 for falls, 13 for unconscious people (2 where bystander CPR was being provided), 14 seizure cases, 4 possible stroke cases, 3 for an intoxicated person, 3 for someone under the influence of drugs, 2 for drug overdoses, 10 for people with psychiatric problems (8 threatening or attempting suicide), 1 for dehydration, 9 for medical alarms, 4 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 14 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 3 for diabetic emergencies, 11 for man down calls, 3 for uncontrolled bleeding, 2 for bad headaches, 6 for an assault, 4 for back pain, 9 for abdominal pain, 2 for a deceased person, 10 for welfare checks, 1 for a person injured when they fell off their bike while holding a glass bottle in their hand, 1 for a person who injured their toe when it got stuck in a recliner, 1 for an 8 year old injured in a fall from a trampoline, 1 for a person injured falling off an ATV, 1 for a hand trapped in a pharmacy drive-thru drawer, 1 for a person injured when they were accidently dragged by a rope attached to a tractor and their wrist, 1 for a 17 year old who felt sick after using a vape pen, 1 for a 3 year old with super glue in their eye, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 3 of the week’s total EMS responses were to the USBP holding facility)
24 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 5 for emergency medical standbys at MATO, 1 for a person accidentally locked in a business, 1 to assist YPD with a bio-hazard clean-up at a crime scene, 3 for illegal fires, 1 for a person stuck in an elevator, 1 for a school smoke alarm set off by a science experiment, 1 for lines down, and various alarms