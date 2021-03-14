By the Yuma Fire Department
During the week of Feb. 28-March 6, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 325 emergency calls for service, including:
• 8 General Fire Responses
Including: 4 for cooking-related fires, 1 for a sparking electrical outlet, and various alarms
• 1 Mutual Aid
Including: Called to assist Rural Metro with a medical emergency in the County
• 32 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving pedestrians, 1 involving a motorcycle, 1 involving a scooter, 1 involving a fence, and 1 involving a head-on crash
• 248 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 29 for difficulty breathing, 13 for chest pain, 39 for falls, 16 for unconscious people (1 where CPR was being provided by bystanders), 7 seizure cases, 6 possible stroke cases, 7 for an intoxicated person, 1 for a person under the influence of drugs, 2 for drug overdoses (1 where CPR was being provided by bystanders), 19 for people with psychiatric problems (12 threatening or attempting suicide), 3 for a medical alarm, 1 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 15 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 3 for diabetic emergencies, 5 for man down calls, 1 for bad headaches,1 for a stabbing, 7 for assaults, 3 for back pain, 8 for abdominal pain, 2 for a deceased person, 2 for lacerations, 1 for a person with a fish hook in their foot, 1 for a person who drank hand sanitizer, 1 for a ring stuck on a finger, 1 for a person burned by hot oil, 1 for an infected gunshot wound, and other illnesses and injuries
• 36 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 5 for assisting at vaccination clinics, 1 to assist YPD on scene of a barricaded subject, 1 to help Animal Control with a dog locked in a vehicle, 2 for vehicle fires, 1 for a backyard fire, 1 for a tree set on fire in the cemetery, 1 for a brush fire, 1 for power lines down, 2 for strong smells of gas in buildings, 1 for an illegal trash fire, 1 for trash cans set on fire at the river, and various alarms