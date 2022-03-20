During the week of Mar. 6-12, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 327 emergency calls for service, including:
12 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a House Fire, 1 for an intentionally set bedroom fire, 2 for gas line breaks, 2 for yard debris fires, 1 for the smell of smoke in an RV, 1 for the smell of gas in a home, 1 for the smell of burning wires in a home, and various alarms
2 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 to assist Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County
12 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving motorcycles, 1 involving a bicyclist, and 2 involving rollovers
278 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 25 for difficulty breathing, 23 for chest pain, 34 for falls, 14 for unconscious people, 6 seizure cases, 7 possible stroke cases, 4 for an intoxicated person, 1 for someone under the influence of drugs, 3 for drug overdoses, 19 for people with psychiatric problems (16 threatening or attempting suicide), 2 for dehydration, 7 for medical alarms, 1 for choking, 20 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 11 for man down calls, 3 for uncontrolled bleeding, 5 for bad headaches, 1 for a gunshot wound, 3 for an assault, 6 for back pain, 11 for abdominal pain, 2 pregnancy related, 2 for a deceased person, 1 for alcohol withdrawals, 1 for lacerations, 8 for welfare checks, 1 for a person who injured their hand punching a wall, 1 for 2 people who accidently inhaled bed bug poison, 1 for difficulty breathing after drinking an energy drink, 1 for a person who accidently inhaled bleach fumes, 1 for an 8 month old who fell from a bed, 1 for a person who inhaled Epsom salts trying to get high…, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 9 of the week’s total EMS responses were to the USBP holding facility)
25 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for an emergency medical standby at MATO, 1 for a snake removal, 1 for assisting the medical examiner with moving an extremely large body, 1 for an arson fire, 1 for a vehicle fire, 1 for a fence on fire, 2 for illegal trash fires, 1 for a dumpster fire, 1 for a sparking power pole, and various alarms