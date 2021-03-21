By the Yuma Fire Department
During the week of March 7-13, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 329 emergency calls for service, including:
• 13 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a palm tree fire at the river, 1 for a leaking RV propane tank, 1 for a smoking A/C unit, 1 for a fire in a mobile home caused by smoking while on oxygen, 1 for a grass fire in front of a house, 1 for a garage fire, and various alarms
• 5 Mutual Aid
Including: 4 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in the County and 1 for assisting Imperial County with a medical emergency
• 23 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 3 involving 3 or more vehicles, 1 involving a pedestrian, 3 involving walls or fences, 2 involving semi-trucks, 1 involving a motorcycle, 1 involving a bicycle, 1 roll-over crash, and 1 with an ejected occupant
• 262 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 25 for difficulty breathing, 25 for chest pain, 35 for falls, 9 for unconscious people, 10 seizure cases, 5 possible stroke cases, 4 for an intoxicated person, 3 for a person under the influence of drugs, 2 for drug overdoses (1 where CPR was being provided by bystanders), 13 for people with psychiatric problems (5 threatening or attempting suicide), 1 for a medical alarm, 1 for child locked in a vehicle, 2 for allergic reactions, 2 for choking, 19 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 4 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 6 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a spider bite, 1 for a dog bite, 17 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 3 for bad headaches,1 for an assault, 2 for back pain, 5 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 3 for a deceased person, 2 for withdrawals (1 drugs, 1 alcohol), 1 for lacerations, 1 for a person who cut their mouth biting a light bulb, and 1 for an amputated finger, and other illnesses and injuries
• 26 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including:4 for assisting at vaccination clinics, 3 to assist YPD, 2 for assisting with disabled vehicles, 3 for power lines arcing or down, 1 for a small brush fire under the 4th Ave bridge, 1 for a small brush fire near Giss Pkwy and Gila St, 1 for sparks from an electrical box, 1 for a brush fire along the railroad tracks, 1 for sparks coming from a power transformer, and various alarms