From March 12-18, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 361 emergency calls for service, including:
• 10 Fire Responses, including an apartment fire that originated at the bathroom exhaust fan. Do not leave your exhaust fans on overnight or unattended, and discontinue use if they start sounding abnormal. Clean them often too!
• 13 Mutual Aid Responses to assist neighboring agencies
• 20 Special Duty and Public Assistance Responses, including three for burning weeds or other yard materials.
• 16 Motor Vehicle Crashes, including one for a vehicle and bicyclist collision. Most crashes between motorists and cyclists happen at intersections. Remember to look out for pedestrians and bicyclists. Bicyclists are also required to use a white headlight and a red rear light or reflector at night.
• 302 Medical Responses, including: 13 for abdominal pain, 6 for upper extremity pain, 16 for lower extremity pain, 7 for alcohol overuse, 2 for allergic reactions, 8 for altered levels of consciousness, 14 for anxiety, 9 for back pain, 9 for psychological distress, 4 for heart problems, 15 for chest pain, 7 for strokes, 3 for deaths, 8 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for diarrhea, 21 for difficulty breathing, 7 for dizziness, 4 for drug overdoses, 15 for sick patients, 3 for dehydration, 3 for GI bleeds, 14 for headaches or head pain, 9 for blood pressure issues, 1 for a nose bleed, 12 for pain, 5 for seizures, 1 for vomiting blood, 9 for syncope, 17 for weakness, 2 for urinary tract infections, and other illnesses and injuries.