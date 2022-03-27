During the week of Mar. 13-19, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 373 emergency calls for service, including:
14 General Fire Responses
Including: 3 for illegal debris fires in yards, 1 for a stove on fire, 1 for a large fire in a fire pit, 2 for broken gas lines, 1 for the smell of natural gas in a house, 1 for the smell of diesel fuel in a house, and various alarms
3 Mutual Aid
Including: 3 to assist Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County
34 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a motorcycle, 1 involving a bicyclist, 4 involving pedestrians, 2 involving 3 or more vehicles, 3 involving fences or walls, 1 involving a vehicle that caught on fire after the crash, and 2 involving rollovers
294 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 24 for difficulty breathing, 24 for chest pain, 39 for falls, 14 for unconscious people, 10 seizure cases, 5 possible stroke cases, 4 for an intoxicated person, 2 for someone under the influence of drugs, 14 for people with psychiatric problems (13 threatening or attempting suicide), 6 for medical alarms, 1 for a child locked in a vehicle, 4 for allergic reactions, 22 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 3 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a dog bite, 11 for man down calls, 3 for bad headaches, 7 for assaults, 5 for back pain, 15 for abdominal pain, 9 pregnancy related (6 of those at USBP), 2 for a deceased person, 4 for lacerations, 15 for welfare checks, 1 for a person injured by a falling headboard, 1 for a person hit with a volleyball, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 17 of the week’s total EMS responses were to the USBP holding facility)
28 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 assisting YPD with a biohazard clean up at a crash scene, 1 assisting YPD with a ladder truck for aerial photos of a crash scene, 1 to assist YPD with a ladder truck for someone on a roof, 1 for a vehicle stuck in dirt, with keys locked inside and the tires spinning, 1 for an appearance at a school, 2 for small brush fires, 1 for a fuel spill, 1 for a snake removal, 1 for a strong chemical smell in the area, 1 for a commercial dumpster fire, 1 for grass on fire in a backyard, 1 for power lines sparking, and various alarms