During the week of March 14-20, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 312 emergency calls for service, including:
• 6 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a clothes dryer on fire in a garage, and various alarms
• 7 Mutual Aid
Including: 5 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in the county, 1 for assisting Imperial County with a medical emergency and 1 for assisting with a structure fire in Winterhaven
• 29 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 4 involving 3 or more vehicles, 1 involving a pedestrian, 2 involving motorcycles, 1 involving a bicycle, 1 involving a building, and 1 involving a light pole
• 250 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 26 for difficulty breathing, 21 for chest pain, 34 for falls, 11 for unconscious people (1 where a bystander was providing CPR), 9 seizure cases, 7 possible stroke cases, 10 for an intoxicated person, 3 for a person under the influence of drugs, 1 for drug overdose, 18 for people with psychiatric problems (8 threatening or attempting suicide), 1 for a medical alarm, 2 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 18 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 5 for diabetic emergencies, 2 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 1 for bad headaches, 6 for an assault, 2 for back pain, 13 for abdominal pain, 3 pregnancy related, 2 for a deceased person, 1 for alcohol withdrawals, 2 for lacerations, 1 for a person injured by falling produce, 1 for burns from hot water, 1 for a person hit in the head by a golf ball, 1 for the effects of carbon monoxide from using a gas powered tool indoors, 1 for a palm tree spike in a foot, and other illnesses and injuries
• 20 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for assisting at vaccination clinics, 1 to assist Animal Control with a dog locked in a vehicle, 1 for a blown power transformer, 4 for power lines down, 2 for vehicles fires, 1 for a commercial trash compactor fire, 2 for small brush fires, 1 for a transient individual who caught a mattress on fire under the 4th Avenue bridge, and various alarms