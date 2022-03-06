During the week of Feb. 20-26, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 364 emergency calls for service, including:
10 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a vehicle fire, 1 for a stove fire, 1 for a backyard debris fire, 1 for a mattress on fire in an alley, 1 for a mobile home fire caused by substandard wiring, and various alarms
2 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 to assist Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County, 1 to assist Somerton with backfill of a station
35 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 4 involving 3 vehicles, 2 involving a pedestrian, 1 involving a bicyclist, and 2 involving a pole
292 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 31 for difficulty breathing, 18 for chest pain, 48 for falls, 14 for unconscious people (1 where bystander CPR was being provided), 9 seizure cases, 13 possible stroke cases, 7 for an intoxicated person, 1 for a drug overdose, 15 for people with psychiatric problems (7 threatening or attempting suicide), 2 for dehydration, 4 for medical alarms, 5 for an allergic reaction, 19 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a dog bite, 1 for a bite of an unknown insect, 6 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 5 for bad headaches, 1 for gunshot wounds, 2 for an assault, 4 for back pain, 13 for abdominal pain, 3 pregnancy related, 1 for a deceased person, 1 for alcohol withdrawals, 6 for welfare checks, 1 for a person injured when they fell from a mechanical bull, 1 for a 2 year old who possibly ingested fentanyl, 1 for a 2 year old choking on both a quarter and a bottle cap, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 5 of the week’s total EMS responses were to the USBP holding facility)
25 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a small grass fire, 1 for low hanging power lines, 1 for arcing power lines, 1 for power lines down, 1 for a leaning power pole, 2 for vehicle fires, 1 for an illegal trash fire, and various alarms