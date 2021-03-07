By the Yuma Fire Department
During the week of Feb. 21-27, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 301 emergency calls for service, including:
• 9 General Fire Responses
Including: 2 for dumpster fires, 1 for a stove fire in an apartment (extinguished by the sprinkler system), 2 for strong smells of natural gas in buildings, 1 for an illegal trash fire, and various alarms
• 3 Mutual Aid
Including: Called to assist Rural Metro with 3 medical emergencies in the County
• 20 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a pedestrian, 3 involving motorcycles, 1 involving a light pole, 2 involving fences, and 2 involving 3 vehicles
• 244 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 30 for difficulty breathing, 14 for chest pain, 36 for falls, 12 for unconscious people (2 where CPR was being provided by bystanders), 7 seizure cases, 5 possible stroke cases, 2 for an intoxicated person, 6 for persons under the influence of drugs, 1 for drug overdose, 20 for people with psychiatric problems (13 threatening or attempting suicide), 3 for a medical alarm, 2 for allergic reactions, 2 for choking, 11 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for fever, 3 for diabetic emergencies, 15 for man down calls, 3 for bad headaches,1 for gunshot wounds (2 victims, 1 fatality), 2 for assaults, 3 for back pain,12 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 5 for a deceased person, 1 for lacerations, 1 for a person who inhaled citric acid, 1 for 2 juveniles injured when their electric scooters crashed, 1 for a person who punched a wall, 1 for an 11 month old who drank dish soap, 1 for a person with their finger stuck in a spring, and other illnesses and injuries
• 25 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including:3 for assisting at vaccination clinics, 1 to assist with a disabled vehicle, 1 for power lines down, 1 for a transformer fire, 2 for small brush fires, 1 for a strong smell of gasoline, 2 for fires in a yard, 1 for a leaking propane tank, 2 for vehicle fires, 1 for a fence fire, 1 for heavy natural gas smell at 32nd and Ave 3E, 1 for a transient individual who set 7 fires in a restaurant parking lot (arrest made…), and various alarms