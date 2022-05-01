By the Yuma Fire Department
During the week of April 17-23, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 362 emergency calls for service, including:
13 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a dumpster fire, 1 for a mobile home park fire with multiple homes involved, 1 for an apartment fire, and various alarms
5 Mutual Aid
Including: Called to assist Rural Metro with 3 medical emergencies and a house fire in Yuma County, 1 to assist Imperial County with a medical emergency in Winterhaven
16 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a motorcycle, and 2 involving rollovers
280 Other Medical
Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 30 for difficulty breathing, 26 for chest pain, 48 for fall related injuries, 11 for unconscious people,10 seizure cases, 6 possible stroke cases, 4 for an intoxicated person, 17 for people with psychiatric problems (8 threatening or attempting suicide), 2 for dehydration, 7 for medical alarms, 1 for a child locked in vehicle, 3 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 15 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 3 for fever, 5 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a spider bite, 1 for an unknown insect bite, 14 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 1 for a gunshot wound, 5 for assaults, 7 for back pain, 18 for abdominal pain, 5 pregnancy related, 3 for a deceased person, 1 for alcohol withdrawals, 2 for lacerations, 18 for welfare checks, 1 for a 2 month old injured falling off a bed, 1 for an 8 year old with their finger caught in a playground Jungle Gym, 1 for a person locked in a bathroom, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 5 of the week’s total EMS responses were to the USBP holding facility)
21 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 5 for snake removals, 1 for an Engine display, 1 to assist YPD with a biohazard clean-up, 1 for a flatbed trailer on fire, 1 for the smell of burnt wiring in a building, 2 for strong natural gas smells in a area, 1 for a shade structure blown onto power lines, 1 for an illegal trash fire, 1 for a vehicle fire, and various alarms.