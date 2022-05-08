During the week of April 24-30, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 334 emergency calls for service, including:
11 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a fire set outside an apartment, 1 for a clothes dryer smoking, 1 for a kitchen fire, 1 for a gas leak in a home, and various alarms
3 Mutual Aid
Including: Assisted Rural Metro with a medical emergency in Yuma County, called to assist with a rollover crash in Wellton, and assisted Imperial County with a brush fire
17 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a motorcycle, 1 head-on crash, 1 involving a wall, 1 involving 2 pedestrians, 1 involving a building, and 1 involving a rollover
279 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 33 for difficulty breathing, 31 for chest pain, 34 for fall related injuries, 14 for unconscious people,9 seizure cases, 7 possible stroke cases, 3 for an intoxicated person, 15 for people with psychiatric problems (10 threatening or attempting suicide), 4 for medical alarms, 2 for a child locked in vehicle, 2 for allergic reactions, 2 for choking, 10 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 1 for a diabetic emergency, 1 for a dog bite, 11 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 1 for bad headaches, 1 for stab wounds, 1 for an assault, 3 for back pain, 8 for abdominal pain, 6 pregnancy related, 3 for a deceased person, 11 for welfare checks, 1 for a person injured by jumping from a moving vehicle, 1 for an intoxicated person stuck between the seats of a vehicle, 1 for parasites in an eye, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 7 of the week’s total EMS responses were to the USBP holding facility)
24 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a snake removal, 7 for Engine displays or appearances, 1 to assist YPD with a medical standby, 1 for a person stuck on a raised scissors lift, 1 for power lines down, 1 for trash cans started on fire by juveniles with fireworks, 1 for a vehicle fire, and various alarms