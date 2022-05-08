Today

Sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 94F. WSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High 87F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.