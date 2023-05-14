From Sunday April 30, 2023 through Saturday May 06, 2023, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 317 emergency calls for service, including:
• 7 Fire Responses, including a stove fire, a recreational vehicle fire, and a house fire
• 8 Mutual Aid Responses to assist neighboring agencies
• 24 Special Duty and Public Assistance Responses, including an unoccupied vehicle recovery from a canal, assisting someone safely get down after climbing too high, and a tablet that caught fire.
Lithium-ion batteries are commonly used in several devices but can pose a fire hazard. Tips on safety are:
Remove batteries from the charger once charging is complete
Do not keep batteries in extreme temperatures
Do not charge devices under pillows, on bedding, couches, or carpet
Discontinue use of batteries that are deformed, damaged, or have excessive heat coming from them
Store and charge batteries away from combustibles
For more information on lithium-ion battery safety visit:
https://www.nfpa.org/-/media/Files/Public-Education/Resources/Safety-tip-sheets/LithiumIonBatterySafety.ashx
• 19 Motor Vehicle Crashes, including a rollover and a crash between a vehicle and a cyclist
• 259 Medical Responses, including: 17 for abdominal pain, 10 for upper extremity pain, 19 for lower extremity pain, 3 for alcohol overuse, 5 for altered levels of consciousness, 6 for anxiety, 9 for back pain, 6 for psychological distress, 18 for chest pain, 2 for strokes, 3 for diabetic emergencies, 10 for difficulty breathing, 4 for dizziness, 10 for drug overdoses, 11 for headaches or head pain, 3 for heart problems, 7 for blood pressure issues, 16 for pain, 1 for a burn, 1 for an allergic reaction, 5 for seizures, 3 for fainting, 1 for heat exhaustion, 12 for weakness, and other illnesses and injuries.
