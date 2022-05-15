During the week of May 01-07, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 335 emergency calls for service, including:
8 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for an RV trailer fire, 1 for a house fire, 1 for a gas line break, 2 for illegal backyard trash burning, and various alarms
4 Mutual Aid
Including: 4 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County
24 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 3 involving motorcycles, 1 involving a wall, 5 involving 3 or more vehicles, and 2 involving rollovers
280 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 29 for difficulty breathing, 21 for chest pain, 44 for fall related injuries, 12 for unconscious people, 9 seizure cases, 4 possible stroke cases, 2 for an intoxicated person, 4 under the influence of drugs, 16 for people with psychiatric problems (8 threatening or attempting suicide), 12 for medical alarms, 2 for a child locked in vehicle, 5 for allergic reactions, 3 for choking, 14 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 3 for a diabetic emergency, 2 for a spider bite, 1 for a bee sting, 9 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 3 for bad headaches, 2 for gunshot wounds (1 fatality), 2 for assaults, 4 for back pain, 17 for abdominal pain, 5 pregnancy related, 2 for lacerations, 17 for welfare checks, 1 for a 3 year old injured when they fell from a top bunk, 1 for a non-fatal drowning of a 6 year old in a backyard pool (CPR immediately started by family), and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 9 of the week’s total EMS responses were to the USBP holding facility)
19 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for cutting off jammed handcuffs used in a law enforcement training class, 1 for smoke coming from a sewer drain, 1 for a fire on an exterior door, 1 to assist with a bio-hazard clean-up, 1 for a bee swarm, 1 for an illegal debris fire, 1 for a leaking propane tank, and various alarms