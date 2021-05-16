During the week of May 2-8, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 289 emergency calls for service, including:
• 13 General Fire Responses
Including: 2 for dumpster fires (1 a large commercial one), 1 for a smoke smell in a building, 1 for a fire in a backyard, 1 for a strong chemical smell from an apartment, 1 for a fire set outside a house, and various alarms
• 5 Mutual Aid
Including: 4 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County, and 1 to assist YCSO with a body recovery from a canal
• 32 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a pedestrian, 2 involving motorcycles, 1 rollover, 2 involving bicyclists (1 a fatality), 3 involving 3 or more vehicles, 1 head-on crash, 1 involving a building, 1 involving a school bus (no injuries), and 1 involving a wall
• 222 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 31 for difficulty breathing, 15 for chest pain, 23 for falls, 12 for unconscious people, 6 seizure cases, 7 possible stroke cases, 4 for an intoxicated person, 1 for a person under the influence of drugs, 2 for a drug overdose, 16 for people with psychiatric problems, (8 threatening or attempting suicide), 6 for medical alarms, 2 for children locked in vehicles, 11 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for broken bones, 3 for diabetic emergencies, 3 for man down calls, 4 for uncontrolled bleeding, 3 for bad headaches, 6 for an assault, 6 for back pain, 15 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 1 for a deceased person, 1 for lacerations, 1 for a person injured when part of a forklift fell on them, 1 for a person injured falling from a plane (parked), 1 for a 4 year old with a toy stuck on their finger, 1 for a person stuck in a canal, and other illnesses and injuries
• 18 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 to assist YPD with a ladder truck for aerial photos of a crash scene, 3 for snake removals (1 was from inside a vehicle…?), 1 for a trash can fire, 1 was for a power line arcing, 1 was for dogs in a vehicle (a/c on), and various alarms