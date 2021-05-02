During the week of April 18-24, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 348 emergency calls for service, including:
• 10 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a brush fire, 1 for an illegal trash fire, and various alarms
• 4 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in the County, 1 for assisting Imperial County with a medical emergency in Winterhaven area, and 1 for assisting Imperial County with a large brush fire in Holtville, CA area
• 30 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 3 involving pedestrians, 3 involving motorcycles, 1 involving a bicycle, 1 rollover, 1 head-on crash, 2 involving power or light poles, 1 involving 3 vehicles, and 1 involving a wall
• 278 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 22 for difficulty breathing, 20 for chest pain, 37 for falls, 18 for unconscious people, 8 seizure cases, 2 possible stroke cases, 10 for an intoxicated person, 4 for a person under the influence of drugs, 3 for a drug overdose, 11 for people with psychiatric problems (8 threatening or attempting suicide), 4 for medical alarms, 1 for children locked in vehicles, 4 for allergic reactions, 19 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 3 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 3 for diabetic emergencies, 2 for a dog bite, 8 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 5 for bad headaches, 2 for gunshot wounds, 2 for an assault, 4 for back pain, 8 for abdominal pain, 3 for a deceased person, 1 for lacerations, 1 for a 13 year old stuck in a swing at a park, and other illnesses and injuries
• 26 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 to assist YPD with a biohazard clean-up, 1 to assist at a vaccination clinic, 1 for a vehicle fire, 1 for a cat in a palm tree, 4 for small brush fires, 1 for a snake removal, 1 for power lines down, 1 for a propane grill fire, 1 for a bee swarm in a residence, and various alarms