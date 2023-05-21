During the week of May 7-13, 2023, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 359 emergency calls for service, including:
• 7 Fire Responses including a mobile home fire
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
During the week of May 7-13, 2023, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 359 emergency calls for service, including:
• 7 Fire Responses including a mobile home fire
• 7 Mutual Aid Responses to assist neighboring agencies
• 29 Special Duty and Public Assistance Responses including 5 calls for snake removals. Tips for avoiding snake bites include:
• During hot months, snakes will be most active at night
• Wear appropriate footwear and pants when in wilderness areas
• Do not handle a freshly killed snake, they can still inject venom
• Do not put hands or feet in crevices or deep grass
• Keep pets on a leash
• Install yard lighting or carry a flashlight
For more information on snake bite prevention visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/stelprdb5393596.pdf
• 19 Motor Vehicle Crashes including 3 T-bone collisions and a rollover
• 297 Medical Responses including: 19 for abdominal pain, 8 for upper extremity pain, 16 for lower extremity pain, 2 for death, 16 for alcohol overuse, 19 for altered levels of consciousness, 5 for anxiety, 5 for back pain, 11 for psychological distress, 10 for chest pain, 2 for strokes, 9 for diabetic emergencies, 15 for difficulty breathing, 8 for dizziness, 3 for drug overdoses, 12 for headaches or head pain, 4 for heart problems, 6 for blood pressure issues, 18 for pain, 1 for an allergic reaction, 9 for seizures, 7 for fainting, 1 for dehydration, 15 for weakness, and other illnesses and injuries.
Abundant sunshine. High 98F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunny skies. High 101F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.