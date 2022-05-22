During the week of May 08-14, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 339 emergency calls for service, including:
10 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a shed fire at a restaurant, 1 for fire coming from an electrical outlet, 1 for fire in a bathroom exhaust fan, a palm tree fire, a leaking propane tank, and various alarms
2 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 for assisting Rural Metro with a trailer fire in Yuma County, and 1 to backfill a Somerton station while they were fighting a fire
19 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 3 involving motorcycles, 1 involving a pole, 1 involving 3 vehicles, and 1 involving a pedestrian
283 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 22 for difficulty breathing, 26 for chest pain, 35 for fall related injuries, 17 for unconscious people, 6 seizure cases, 4 possible stroke cases, 9 for an intoxicated person, 2 under the influence of drugs, 1 for a drug overdose (bystander CPR being provided), 24 for people with psychiatric problems (17 threatening or attempting suicide), 1 for dehydration, 3 for medical alarms, 1 for a child locked in vehicle, 1 for allergic reactions, 3 for choking, 15 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for fevers, 2 for a diabetic emergency, 1 for a child with an ant bite that turned out to be a puppy with an ant bite…, 1 for a bee sting, 9 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 3 for bad headaches, 1 for gunshot wounds (fatality), 3 for assaults, 9 for back pain, 13 for abdominal pain, 4 pregnancy related, 2 for deceased persons,2 for lacerations, 17 for welfare checks, 1 for a 2 year old with an object stuck up their nose, 1 for a dropped infant, 1 for dish detergent in an eye, 1 for an injured hand from breaking a window, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 4 of the week’s total EMS responses were to the USBP holding facility)
25 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a snake removal, 1 for power lines down, 1 for a sparking electrical box, 1 for a dumpster fire, 2 for small brush fires, 1 for a sparking electrical outlet, and various alarms