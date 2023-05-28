During the week of May 14-20, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 355 emergency calls for service, including:
• 11 Fire Responses including a stove fire that was terminated by the resident using a fire extinguisher. Cooking safety tips include:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
During the week of May 14-20, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 355 emergency calls for service, including:
• 11 Fire Responses including a stove fire that was terminated by the resident using a fire extinguisher. Cooking safety tips include:
Never leave cooking unattended
Keep combustibles away from the cooking surface
Never put water on a cooking oil fire, a lid or a foam extinguisher can be used to extinguish these
For oven fires, turn the heat off and do not open the door
For more information on cooking safety visit: https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Top-fire-causes/Cooking
• 11 Mutual Aid Responses to assist neighboring agencies
• 27 Special Duty and Public Assistance Responses including a vehicle fire and a brush fire
• 18 Motor Vehicle Crashes including a vehicle that hit a brick wall
• 288 Medical Responses including: 17 for abdominal pain, 20 for upper extremity pain, 15 for lower extremity pain, 3 for death, 6 for alcohol overuse, 11 for altered levels of consciousness, 10 for anxiety, 7 for back pain, 11 for psychological distress, 16 for chest pain, 1 for a stroke, 10 for diabetic emergencies, 12 for difficulty breathing, 1 for dizziness, 2 for drug overdoses, 16 for headaches or head pain, 3 for heart problems, 8 for blood pressure issues, 9 for pain, 2 for allergic reactions, 5 for seizures, 6 for fainting, 4 for dehydration, 1 for vertigo, 2 for heat exhaustion, 18 for weakness, and other illnesses and injuries.
Sunny. High 97F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunny skies. High near 95F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.