During the week of May 15-21, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 342 emergency calls for service, including:
9 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a fire outside a vacant building that turned out to be in a county island, 1 for a shed on fire in a backyard, 1 for a broken gas line, 1 for a smell of gas in a home, and various alarms
1 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 for assisting Rural Metro with a medical emergency in Yuma County
25 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 3 involving pedestrians, 1 involving a rollover, 1 involving a power pole, 1 head-on crash, 2 involving walls, and 1 involving a mobile home knocked off its foundation
288 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 22 for difficulty breathing, 21 for chest pain, 37 for fall related injuries, 5 for unconscious people,7 seizure cases, 5 possible stroke cases, 4 for an intoxicated person, 2 for a person under the influence of drugs, 2 for a drug overdose, 16 for people with psychiatric problems (11 threatening or attempting suicide), 5 for dehydration/heat illness, 6 for medical alarms, 1 for allergic reactions, 18 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for fevers, 2 for broken bones, 8 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a bee sting, 1 for a jellyfish sting…, 14 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 3 for bad headaches, 1 for stab wounds, 2 for gunshot wounds, 4 for assaults, 6 for back pain, 13 for abdominal pain, 3 pregnancy related, 4 for deceased persons, 1 for withdrawals, 1 for lacerations, 25 for welfare checks, 1 for a person who accidentally stabbed themselves in the hand while working in the kitchen, 1 for a person who stepped on a rusty nail, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 2 of the week’s total EMS responses were to the USBP holding facility)
19 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a snake removal, 8 for scheduled appearances for fire engines at schools or parks, 1 for a dumpster fire, 1 for fuel leaking from a motorcycle, 1 for a 5 gallon fuel spill, 1 for a hay bale started on fire by fireworks, 1 for a tree threatening to fall on a house, and various alarms