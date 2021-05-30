During the week of May 16-May 22, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 315 emergency calls for service, including:
• 5 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for the smell of gas in a business, 1 for a tractor on fire, and various alarms
• 12 Mutual Aid
Including: Called to assist Rural Metro with 9 medical emergencies and a fire in Yuma County, 2 calls to assist with medical emergencies in Imperial County
• 25 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a house, 2 involving walls, 1 rollover, 3 involving 3 or more vehicles, 1 head-on crash, and 1 involving a pole
• 255 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 28 for difficulty breathing, 17 for chest pain, 37 for falls, 8 for unconscious people, 11 seizure cases, 3 possible stroke cases, 4 for an intoxicated person, 7 for a drug overdose (2 receiving CPR from a bystander), 19 for people with psychiatric problems (13 threatening or attempting suicide), 1 for dehydration, 3 for medical alarms, 2 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 12 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 1 for a bee sting, 13 for man down calls, 2 for gunshot wounds, 6 for an assault, 3 for back pain, 9 for abdominal pain, 2 pregnancy related, 4 for a deceased person, 1 for a person injured by falling from a treadmill, 2 for a person injured falling from an electric scooter, 1 for a teenager who ate “edibles” and then couldn’t feel their tongue, 1 for a person with burned feet, and other illnesses and injuries
• 18 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a snake removal, 2 for personal appearances, 1 for a blown transformer, 1 for a fire on a front lawn, 1 for a toaster fire, 1 for fuel leaking from a vehicle, 1 for a backyard fire, 1 for a downed power line, 1 for a propane leak in an RV, 1 for a small fire near a building, 1 for a small brush fire, and various alarms