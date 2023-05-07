From Sunday, April 23, through Saturday, April 29, yhe Yuma Fire Department responded to 342 emergency calls for service:
• 14 fire responses including a vehicle battery charging table fire where there was a grounding issue
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
From Sunday, April 23, through Saturday, April 29, yhe Yuma Fire Department responded to 342 emergency calls for service:
• 14 fire responses including a vehicle battery charging table fire where there was a grounding issue
• 9 mutual aid responses to assist neighboring agencies
• 23 special duty and public assistance responses including a vehicle fire, a dumpster fire, a brush fire, and a snake removal
• 26 motor vehicle crashes including one that involved a pedestrian and another with a bicyclist where the rider was not wearing a helmet. Properly fitting helmets are important in protecting against head injuries. Tips on helmet fitting are:
• EYES check: Position the helmet on your head. Look up and you should see the bottom rim of the helmet. The rim should be one to two finger-widths above the eyebrows.
• EARS check: Make sure the straps of the helmet form a “V” under your ears when buckled. The strap should be snug but comfortable.
• MOUTH check: Open your mouth as wide as you can. Do you feel the helmet hug your head? If not, tighten those straps and make sure the buckle is flat against your skin.
For more information on bicycle safety visit: https://www.safekids.org/tip/bike-safety-tips
• 270 medical responses including: 12 for abdominal pain, 8 for upper extremity pain, 13 for lower extremity pain, 3 for alcohol overuse, 4 for altered levels of consciousness, 11 for anxiety, 5 for back pain, 1 for neck pain, 7 for psychological distress, 14 for chest pain, 1 for a stroke, 3 for deaths, 2 for diabetic emergencies, 21 for difficulty breathing, 10 for dizziness, 2 for drug overdoses, 11 for headaches or head pain, 9 for blood pressure issues, 18 for pain, 1 for an allergic reaction, 7 for seizures, 3 for fainting, 2 for burn injuries, 1 for pneumonia, 27 for weakness, and other illnesses and injuries.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Abundant sunshine. High 88F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny skies. High 92F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.