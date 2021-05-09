During the week of April 25-May 1, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 295 emergency calls for service, including:
• 6 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a box of debris on fire in a yard, and various alarms
• 7 Mutual Aid
Including: 3 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies and 2 for assisting with brush fire related responses in Yuma County, 2 for assisting Imperial County with medical emergencies in the Winterhaven area
• 23 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 3 involving pedestrians, 1 involving a motorcycle, 2 rollovers (including a cement truck), 1 involving 3 vehicles, 2 involving trees, and 1 involving a wall
• 241 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 19 for difficulty breathing, 18 for chest pain, 32 for falls, 17 for unconscious people, 4 seizure cases, 7 possible stroke cases, 7 for an intoxicated person, 1 for a person under the influence of drugs, 2 for a drug overdose, 23 for people with psychiatric problems (18 threatening or attempting suicide), 3 for dehydration, 2 for medical alarms, 2 for children locked in vehicles, 3 for allergic reactions, 9 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 3 for broken bones, 3 for diabetic emergencies, 9 for man down calls, 3 for bad headaches, 1 for an assault, 7 for back pain, 7 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 5 for a deceased person, 2 for lacerations, 1 for a 2 year old with a cut tongue, 1 for a person locked out of a house with an infant and a toddler inside, 1 for a person hit in the head with a broom, 1 for a person injured when they fell off an electric scooter, and other illnesses and injuries
• 18 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 to assist YPD with person missing at the river, 1 to assist YCSO with a person missing at the river, 1 for a fire near a fence, 3 for the smell of natural gas outside residences, and various alarms