During the week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 346 emergency calls for service, including:
11 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for smoke inside of an apartment from food left on a stove, 2 for smoke alarm activations during cleaning, and various alarms
2 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 for assisting Somerton with a motor vehicle crash, and 1 to assist Imperial County with a medical emergency in the Winterhaven area
22 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a motorcycle, 2 involving a rollover, 1 involving a mailbox, 2 involving head-on crashes, and 3 involving three vehicles
283 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 42 for difficulty breathing, 16 for chest pain/cardiac issues, 36 for fall related injuries, 11 for unconscious people, 10 for people that fainted, 2 for overdose cases, 1 poisoning, 2 for cardiac arrest with CPR initiated, 7 seizure cases, 10 possible stroke cases, 6 for suicidal, 2 for medical alarms, 2 for an allergic reaction, 2 for choking, 28 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 11 for an injured person, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a dog bite, 4 for man down calls, 5 for general pain, 1 for back pain, 13 for abdominal pain, 19 for welfare checks, 1 for a pregnancy related issue, 1 for a bad headache, 2 for a child locked inside of a vehicle, 1 for a person that fell off their bike, 1 for a child who got their finger stuck in a wooden box, 1 for a child stuck in a swing, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 2 of the week’s total responses were to the USBP holding facility)
28 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a requested appearance, 1 for kids playing with fire, 1 for a fire pit, 1 for the smell of gas, 1 for a chemical smell, 1 for a vehicle fire, 1 for trash smoldering, 1 for a power pole down, and various alarms
