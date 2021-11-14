During the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 369 emergency calls for service, including:
13 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a grease fire in an oven, and various alarms
3 Mutual Aid
Including: 3 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County
22 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 head-on crash, 3 involving 3 or more vehicles, 1 involving a pedestrian, and 1 involving a building
298 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 36 for difficulty breathing, 16 for chest pain, 39 for falls, 22 for unconscious people (1 where bystander CPR was being provided), 7 seizure cases, 3 possible stroke cases, 7 for an intoxicated person, 2 for people under the influence of drugs, 2 for drug overdoses, 12 for people with psychiatric problems (3 threatening or attempting suicide), 1 for dehydration, 8 for medical alarms, 1 for a child locked in a vehicle, 2 for an allergic reaction, 2 for choking, 22 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for fever, 1 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for an unknown insect bite, 2 for dog bites, 11 for man down calls, 2 for bad headaches, 3 for assaults, 7 for back pain, 8 for abdominal pain, 8 pregnancy related, 2 for a deceased person, 2 for lacerations, 1 for a reaction to breathing bleach fumes, 1 for a reaction to inhaling bug spray, 1 for a person injured by a pallet full of merchandise landing on their leg, 1 for a person whose foot was burned by spilled boiling water, and other illnesses and injuries
33 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a semi-truck on fire, 1 for a strong chemical smell, 2 for strong gasoline smells, 3 for small brush fires, 2 for fuel leaking from vehicles, 3 for illegal debris fires in yards, and various alarms