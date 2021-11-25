During the week of Nov. 7-13, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 322 emergency calls for service, including:
8 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a house fire, 1 for a small fire in an electrical box, 2 for a strong gas smell in a home, 1 for a reported chemical release that turned out to be tear gas vapors drifting from a training exercise, and various alarms
1 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 called to assist Imperial County with a medical emergency in the dunes area
24 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 5 involving 3 vehicles, 1 involving a pedestrian, 1 involving a pole, and 3 involving motorcycles
265 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 25 for difficulty breathing, 22 for chest pain, 41 for falls, 14 for unconscious people (1 where a bystander provided CPR), 10 seizure cases, 3 possible stroke cases, 3 for an intoxicated person, 4 for drug overdoses (1 where a bystander provided CPR), 19 for people with psychiatric problems (11 threatening or attempting suicide), 1 for dehydration, 5 for medical alarms, 1 for a child locked in a vehicle, 1 for an allergic reaction, 11 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 4 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 5 diabetic emergencies, 1 for a dog bite, 1 for bee stings, 11 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 6 for bad headaches, 7 for assaults, 6 for back pain, 8 for abdominal pain, 3 pregnancy related, 5 for a deceased person, 21 for withdrawals, 1 for lacerations, 1 for a near drowning incident with an 18 month old in a bathtub, 1 for an 11 year old hit in the head with a boot, 1 for a 4 year old stuck in a dresser, 1 for a 1 year old with coffee spilled on their face, and other illnesses and injuries
24 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a snake removal, 2 for strong smell of gas in the area, 1 for a small brush fire, 1 for a vehicle fire, 1 for 10 gallons of fuel spilled in a parking lot, 2 for illegal yard fires, and various alarms