During the week of Nov. 6-12, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 356 emergency calls for service, including:
3 General Fire Responses
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
During the week of Nov. 6-12, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 356 emergency calls for service, including:
3 General Fire Responses
Including: Various alarms
3 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 for assisting Rural Metro Fire Department with medical responses, and 1 to assist Imperial County with a medical emergency in the Winterhaven area
24 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 4 involving four vehicles, 3 involving a pedestrian, 1 involving a bicycle, 2 involving head-on crashes, 1 involving a pole, 1 involving a building, and 1 involving a wall
286 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 35 for difficulty breathing, 28 for chest pain/cardiac issues, 27 for fall related injuries, 11 for unconscious people, 12 for people that fainted, 2 for overdose cases, 9 seizure cases, 7 possible stroke cases, 11 for suicidal, 7 for medical alarms, 1 for an allergic reaction, 2 for choking, 17 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 17 for an injured person, 2 for diabetic emergencies, 5 for man down calls, 8 for general pain, 14 for abdominal pain, 15 for welfare checks, 2 for a pregnancy related issue, 1 for a child locked inside of a vehicle, 8 uncontrolled nose bleeds, 2 people with mental problems, 2 for people with a gunshot wound, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 1 of the week’s total responses was to the USBP holding facility)
40 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 5 for a requested appearance, 3 for carbon monoxide alarms, 1 for a barbecue, 1 for a trash fire, 3 for the smell of gas, 1 for a disabled motorist, 2 for a vehicle fire, 2 for electrical boxes smoking, 1 for a fire in a backyard, 4 for illegal burning, 2 for burned food, and various alarms
Sunny. High 74F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 74F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.