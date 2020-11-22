During the week of Nov. 8-14, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 312 emergency calls for service, including:
10 General Fire Responses
Including: A gas line break in an apartment complex, an apartment fire, a gas line hit by construction crew, a vehicle fire, an illegal trash fire in a yard, an exhaust fan fire in a house, a fire sprinkler activation in a hotel sally port caused by them being struck by an RV, and various alarms
5 Mutual Aid
Including: Called to assist Rural Metro with 3 medical emergencies in the County, called to assist Imperial County with a medical emergency and a fire in the Winterhaven area
19 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a motorcycle, and 3 involving pedestrians
254 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 33 for difficulty breathing, 23 for chest pain, 41 for falls, 14 for unconscious people (2 where bystanders were providing CPR), 12 seizure cases, 5 possible stroke cases, 5 for intoxicated persons, 2 for a person under the influence of drugs, 3 for drug overdoses, 17 for people with psychiatric problems, 5 for medical alarms, 3 for allergic reactions, 2 for choking, 13 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for broken bones, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a dog bite, 1 for a human bite, 1 for an unknown bug bite, 5 for man down calls, 4 for bad headaches, 1 for an assault, 5 for back pain, 9 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 2 for deceased persons, 1 for a child injured falling from a swing, 1 for a person pinned by a forklift, 1 for a person who had gasoline splash in their face, 1 for a person injured falling into a trash can, and other illnesses and injuries
24 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 to assist with a wheelchair that ran out of power, 1 for a semi-truck on fire on the interstate, 2 for illegal trash burning, 1 for a vehicle fire, 1 for a person who got stuck on a roof while putting up Christmas decorations, and various alarms