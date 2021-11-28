During the week of Nov. 14-20, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 348 emergency calls for service, including:
11 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a small brush fire near railroad tracks, 1 for a strong smell of ammonia, 2 for fires set at the door of the same apartment, and various alarms
4 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 to assist Rural Metro with a medical emergency in Yuma County, 1 to assist Imperial County with a medical emergency in the Winterhaven area, 1 to assist with a medical emergency in Wellton, and 1 to assist with a medical emergency in Somerton
27 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 3 involving 3 vehicles, 3 involving a pedestrian, 1 involving a bicyclist, 2 involving rollovers (1 a UTV type vehicle), and 1 involving a motorcycle
280 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 39 for difficulty breathing, 25 for chest pain, 52 for falls, 11 for unconscious people (1 where a bystander provided CPR), 8 seizure cases, 7 possible stroke cases, 1 for an intoxicated person, 3 for drug overdoses (1 where a bystander provided CPR), 14 for people with psychiatric problems (5 threatening or attempting suicide), 2 for dehydration, 4 for medical alarms, 5 for an allergic reaction, 1 for choking, 20 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 3 diabetic emergencies, 2 for a dog bite, 1 for ant bites, 1 for a spider bite, 5 for man down calls, 2 for bad headaches, 2 for gunshot wounds (1 with 2 patients), 3 for assaults, 6 for back pain, 12 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 4 for a deceased person, 2 for drug withdrawals, 3 for lacerations, 1 for a 6 year old injured falling from a shopping cart, 1 to assist YPD with a person injured in a standoff, and other illnesses and injuries
26 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a snake removal, 2 for Engine displays or EMS standbys, 2 for strong smell of gas in the area, 1 for a vehicle fire, 1 to assist YPD with a biohazard cleanup at a crime scene, 1 for a small fire at the YPD shooting range, 3 for dumpster fires, 2 for illegal yard fires, 1 for smoke coming from a washing machine, 1 for a small ammonia leak, and various alarms