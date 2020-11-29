by the yuma fire department
During the week of Nov. 15-21, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 375 emergency calls for service, including:
• 13 General Fire Responses
Including: Apartment fire caused by unattended cooking, a garage fire, and various alarms
• 11 Mutual Aid
Including: Called to assist Rural Metro with 8 medical emergencies and a trailer fire in the county, called to assist Imperial County with a medical emergency and a brush fire in the Winterhaven area
• 25 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving motorcycles, 2 rollovers, 2 involving poles, 2 involving buildings, 1 involving 3 vehicles, and 1 head-on crash
• 302 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 48 for difficulty breathing, 21 for chest pain, 32 for falls, 11 for unconscious people (1 where bystanders were providing CPR), 9 seizure cases, 4 possible stroke cases, 9 for intoxicated persons, 1 for a person under the influence of drugs, 1 for drug overdose, 25 for people with psychiatric problems, 5 for medical alarms, 2 for allergic reactions, 3 for choking, 16 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 4 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 5 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a dog bite, 1 for a spider bite, 13 for man down calls, 1 for bad headaches, 1 for an assault, 4 for back pain, 10 for abdominal pain, 1 for a deceased person, 1 for drug withdrawals, 1 for a person whose door jammed and they couldn’t get out of the home, 1 for an allergic reaction to a cockroach, 1 for a 3 year old stuck on playground equipment, 1 for an 8 year old choking on a bottle cap, 1 for a person with their foot caught in a wheelchair, and other illnesses and injuries
• 24 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a snake removal, 1 for a cat on a light pole, 1 for a vehicle fire, 1 for a person stuck in an elevator, 1 for an oven fire, 2 for illegal yard debris fires, 1 for a dumpster fire, 1 for a towel on fire in the street, and various alarms