During the week of Oct. 23-29, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 329 emergency calls for service, including:
12 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a smoke alarm at a school set off by a Halloween smoke machine, 2 for small brush fires, 1 for strong gas smell in home from stove accidently left on, and various alarms
4 Mutual Aid
Including: 3 for assisting Rural Metro with a medical emergencies in Yuma County and 1 to assist Imperial County with a medical emergency in the Winterhaven area
27 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving motorcycles, 1 involving a rollover, 1 involving a pedestrian, 2 involving head-on crashes, 1 involving a wall and 1 involving a building
255 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 26 for difficulty breathing, 20 for chest pain/cardiac issues, 26 for fall related injuries, 16 for unconscious people, 9 seizure cases, 4 possible stroke cases, 3 for an intoxicated person, 3 for a person under the influence of drugs, 17 for people with psychiatric problems (10 threatening or attempting suicide), 1 for dehydration, 11 for medical alarms, 2 for an allergic reaction, 1 for choking, 21 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 4 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 5 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a dog bite, 7 for man down calls, 4 for assaults, 4 for back pain, 6 for abdominal pain, 3 for a deceased person, 1 for alcohol withdrawals,3 for lacerations, 15 for welfare checks, 1 for a 6 month old who possibly ate some make-up, 1 for a 2 year old who ate an unknown amount of melatonin tablets, 1 for a 3 year old with an unknown object stuck up their nose, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 4 of the week’s total responses were to the USBP holding facility)
31 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 9 for requested appearances at schools, 1 to assist a disabled motorist, 1 for a cat on a power pole, 1 for a found 2 year old child, 3 for small brush fires, 2 for vehicle fires, 1 for a snake removal, 1 for an oven that wouldn’t turn off, 2 for low hanging power lines, 1 for a dumpster fire, 1 for an illegal trash fire, and various alarms
