During the week of Oct. 24-30, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 324 emergency calls for service, including:
8 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a stove fire, 1 for children playing with fire that caused an aerosol can to explode, 1 for a bathroom outlet that shorted out and was smoking, and various alarms
16 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 head-on crash, 1 rollover crash, 2 involving 3 or more vehicles, 2 involving bicycles, 1 involving a power pole, and 1 involving a building
278 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 35 for difficulty breathing, 22 for chest pain, 46 for falls, 13 for unconscious people, 16 seizure cases, 3 possible stroke cases, 1 for an intoxicated person, 3 for people under the influence of drugs, 4 for drug overdoses (2 where bystander CPR was being provided), 13 for people with psychiatric problems (8 threatening or attempting suicide), 1 for dehydration, 1 for a medical alarm, 1 for an allergic reaction, 1 for choking, 11 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 3 for fever, 5 for diabetic emergencies, 10 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 1 for bad headaches, 5 for an assault, 5 for back pain, 12 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 1 for a deceased person, 1 for lacerations, 1 for a 2 year old found eating OTC pain relievers, 1 for a 2 year old who ingested fluid from a plug-in air freshener, 1 for a person having difficulty breathing from inhaling smoke from burned food on stovetop, 1 for a person hit on the head by a tire, 1 for a person injured when they lost control of a motorized scooter, and other illnesses and injuries
22 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 2 for appearances at events for medical standby or engine displays, 1 for a snake removal, 1 for a small fire in a semi-truck trailer, 2 for other vehicle fires, 1 for a dumpster fire, 1 for illegal debris burning, 1 for fuel leaking from a vehicle, 1 for a fuel spill at gas pumps, 1 for a small brush fire, and various alarms