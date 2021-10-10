By the Yuma Fire Department
From Sunday, Sept. 26 through Saturday, Oct. 2, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 361 emergency calls for service:
• 8 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a gas leak outside a home, 1 for a mobile home fire, 1 for an illegal trash fire, 1 for hand sanitizer leaking from a storage unit, and various alarms
• 5 Mutual Aid
Including: 3 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County and 1 for assisting Imperial County with a medical emergency, and 1 for assisting a federal agency with an EMS standby
• 29 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 head-on crashes, 2 rollover crashes, 1 involving a motorcycle, 1 involving a bicycle, and 2 involving power poles
• 296 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 22 for difficulty breathing, 26 for chest pain, 48 for falls, 13 for unconscious people (1 involving bystander CPR), 19 seizure cases, 7 possible stroke cases, 3 for an intoxicated person, 2 for persons under the influence of drugs, 5 for drug overdoses (2 where bystander CPR was being provided), 15 for people with psychiatric problems (8 threatening or attempting suicide), 8 for a medical alarm, 1 for a child locked in a vehicle, 2 for choking, 13 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 2 for dog bites, 7 for man down calls, 1 for bad headaches, 4 for an assault, 4 for back pain, 16 for abdominal pain, 9 pregnancy related, 2 for deceased persons, 2 for alcohol withdrawals, 4 for lacerations, 1 for a person injured when they jumped from a vehicle, 1 person injured when they dropped a bucket of rocks on their toe, 1 for a 12 year old stuck in a child swing at a park, 1 for a Q-tip stuck in an ear, and other illnesses and injuries
• 23 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 2 for a snake removal, 1 to assist YPD with a ladder to check a roof, 1 for a tree fire, 2 for illegal debris fires, 1 for a sparking power poles with balloons tangled in the lines, 1 for a stove burned that wouldn’t turn off, 1 for a small brush fire, 1 for a couch on fire in the roadway, and various alarms