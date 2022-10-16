From Sunday, Oct. 2, through Saturday, Oct. 8, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 359 emergency calls for service:
12 General Fire Responses
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
From Sunday, Oct. 2, through Saturday, Oct. 8, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 359 emergency calls for service:
12 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a stove fire in a restaurant, 1 for a shed on fire in a yard, 1 for a grease fire in an outdoor smoker, 1 for an illegal yard fire, 1 for a gas line break, and various alarms
2 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 for assisting Rural Metro with a medical emergency in Yuma County, and 1 called to assist with a swift water rescue of a motorist in a vehicle in a flooded wash on Highway 95 near YPG
26 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a motorcycle, 1 involving 3 vehicles, 1 rollover, 1 involving a pedestrian, 1 involving a building, and 1 involving a school bus (no injuries)
288 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 33 for difficulty breathing, 16 for chest pain/cardiac issues, 23 for fall related injuries, 24 for unconscious people (5 where bystander CPR was being provided), 12 seizure cases, 4 possible stroke cases, 7 for intoxicated people, 2 for a person under the influence of drugs, 1 for a drug overdose, 13 for people with psychiatric problems (10 threatening or attempting suicide), 1 for dehydration or heat illness, 5 for medical alarms, 3 for choking, 18 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 7 for man down calls, 3 for uncontrolled bleeding, 2 for bad headaches, 1 for a gunshot wound, 9 for back pain, 14 for abdominal pain, 1 for a deceased person, 1 for drug withdrawals, 3 for lacerations, 8 for welfare checks, 1 for an accidental inhalation of refrigerant gas, 1 for a teenager injured by dropping a weight on their finger, 1 for a 2 year old with numerous cactus needles in their hands, 1 for a teenager hit in the face by a soccer ball, 2 for person injured falling from or crashing an electric scooter, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 5 of the week’s total EMS responses was to the USBP holding facility)
31 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 6 for requested appearance at schools or special events, 1 for a snake removal, 3 for illegal debris fires, 1 to assist YPD with a bio-hazard clean-up, 3 for blown power transformers, 2 for power lines down (1 due to being hit by a drown aircraft), 1 for arcing wires, 1 for a tree fire, 1 for an alley fire, and various alarms
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 83F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny skies. High 88F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.