By the Yuma Fire Department
During the week of Oct. 3-9, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 353 emergency calls for service, including:
• 12 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a palm tree fire started by lightning, 1 for a ceiling fan smoking, 1 for an apartment fire extinguished by the fire sprinkler system, 1 for a gas smell in a home, 1 for a house fire that started on a back patio, and various alarms
• 2 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 for assisting Rural Metro with a medical emergency in Yuma County and 1 for assisting Imperial County with a medical emergency in Winterhaven area
• 20 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 head-on crash, 3 rollover crashes, 1 involving a bicycle, 1 involving 3 vehicles, and 1 involving a power pole
• 288 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 33 for difficulty breathing, 16 for chest pain, 46 for falls, 17 for unconscious people, 6 seizure cases, 5 possible stroke cases, 5 for an intoxicated person, 2 for persons under the influence of drugs, 4 for drug overdoses (1 where bystander CPR was being provided), 12 for people with psychiatric problems (11 threatening or attempting suicide), 3 for dehydration or heat illness, 5 for a medical alarm, 1 for a child locked in a vehicle, 2 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 24 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for fever, 8 for diabetic emergencies, 16 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 4 for bad headaches, 1for an assault, 3 for back pain, 11 for abdominal pain, 2 pregnancy related, 1 for deceased person, 1 for alcohol withdrawals, 6 for lacerations, 1 for a person burned on their hands from an airbag deployment, 1 for a person injured when they were hit by a drone, and other illnesses and injuries
• 31 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 5 for engine displays or other public appearances, 1 for a dumpster fire, 3 for vehicle fires, 1 for a small brush fire near RR tracks, 1 for an illegal trash fire, 1 to check for CO after a vehicle was left running in a garage for 2 hours, 1 for a refrigerator motor on fire on a patio, and various alarms