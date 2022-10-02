During the week of Sept. 18-24, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 315 emergency calls for service, including:
11 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for an electrical fire in a trailer, 2 for smoke coming from a/c units, 1 assisting Rural Metro with a large shed on fire in a county area bordering the city, and various alarms
4 Mutual Aid
Including: 3 for assisting Rural Metro in Yuma County (2 medical emergencies and 1 trailer fire), and 1 for assisting Imperial County with a residential fire
16 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a rollover, 1 involving a head-on crash, and 3 involving 3 or more vehicles
260 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 27 for difficulty breathing, 24 for chest pain/cardiac issues, 44 for fall-related injuries, 10 for unconscious people, 13 seizure cases, 8 possible stroke cases, 1 for a person under the influence of drugs, 1 for a drug overdose, 22 for people with psychiatric problems, (16 threatening or attempting suicide), 4 for dehydration or heat illness, 1 for a medical alarm, 1 for child locked in vehicle, 4 for choking, 16 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for fever, 2 for broken bones, 8 for diabetic emergencies, 10 for man down calls, 1 for bad headaches, 1 for a gunshot wound, 3 for assaults, 3 for back pain, 10 for abdominal pain, 3 pregnancy related, 3 for a deceased person, 1 for lacerations, 3 for welfare checks, 1 for abdominal pain from eating the “world’s hottest gummy”, 1 for a child with a toenail ripped off from being closed in a car door, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 4 of the week’s total EMS responses was to the USBP holding facility)
31 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a requested appearance at a school, 2 for people stuck in elevators, 1 for a small box on fire, 2 for vehicle fires, 1 for a small brush fire, 1 for power lines arcing, 1 for debris burning on a cargo trailer, and various alarms
