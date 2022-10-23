During the week of Oct. 9-15, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 341 emergency calls for service:
13 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for an arcing outlet in a kitchen, 1 for smoke in a laundry room, an a/c unit on fire on a roof, and various alarms
28 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving 3 vehicles, 1 involving a motorcycle, and 1 involving a power pole
276 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 37 for difficulty breathing, 35 for chest pain/cardiac issues, 38 for fall related injuries, 12 for unconscious people, 11 seizure cases, 9 possible stroke cases, 2 for intoxicated people, 2 for a person under the influence of drugs, 14 for people with psychiatric problems (12 threatening or attempting suicide), 7 for medical alarms, 1 for choking, 15 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for broken bones, 2 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a bee sting, 1 for red ant bites, 4 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 3 for bad headaches, 5 for assaults, 2 for back pain, 14 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related,1 for a deceased person, 1 for lacerations, 13 for welfare checks, 1 for an accidental inhalation of cleaning solution, 1 for person injured falling from an electric scooter, 1 for a person feeling sick from second-hand meth smoke, 1 for a person shot by a BB gun, 1 for a 5 year old with finger injured by a closing door, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 3 of the week’s total EMS responses was to the USBP holding facility)
24 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 2 for requested appearance at special events, 1 for a snake removal, 2 for illegal debris fires, 1 for power lines down, 1 for a strong smell of natural gas, and various alarms
