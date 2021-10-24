During the week of Oct. 10-16, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 393 emergency calls for service, including:
10 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a fire at an apartment building under construction, 1 for a vehicle on fire damaging a house, 1 for boxes on fire alongside of a house, and various alarms
9 Mutual Aid
Including: 8 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies, and one for assisting Rural Metro with a mobile home fire in Yuma County
23 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 head-on crash, 2 rollover crashes, 3 involving motorcycles, 1 involving a pedestrian, 3 involving 3 vehicles, and 1 involving a scooter
316 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 35 for difficulty breathing, 28 for chest pain, 41 for falls, 8 for unconscious people (2 where bystander CPR was being provided), 11 seizure cases, 5 possible stroke cases, 3 for an intoxicated person, 5 for persons under the influence of drugs, 2 for drug overdoses, 18 for people with psychiatric problems (11 threatening or attempting suicide), 3 for dehydration or heat illness, 1 for a medical alarm, 2 for allergic reactions, 3 for choking, 20 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 7 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a dog bite, 9 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 5 for bad headaches, 1 for a gunshot wound, 7 for an assault, 4 for back pain, 16 for abdominal pain, 3 pregnancy related, 5 for a deceased person, 1 for drug withdrawals, 1 for lacerations, 1 for a person injured when they fell off a vehicle, 1 for a partial finger amputation from being slammed in a door, 1 for a 2 year old who swallowed a penny, 1 for a 3 year old who swallowed a coin, and other illnesses and injuries
35 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 5 for engine displays or other public appearances, 1 for a fire in a garbage truck, 1 for a chair on fire outside a home, 5 for power lines down, 2 for strong chemical smells, 2 for illegal debris fires, 1 for a leaking propane tank, 1 for a blown power transformer, 1 for an electric box sparking, and various alarms